Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.01. The company had a trading volume of 237,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 228.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

