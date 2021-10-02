Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

