Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $405.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.62. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

