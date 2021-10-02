Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

