Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

