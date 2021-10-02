Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

