Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 254.1% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

