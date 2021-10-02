Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 254.1% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
About Parks! America
