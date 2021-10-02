ParkinGo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $636.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,017.27 or 1.00213820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002104 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00606121 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

