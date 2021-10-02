Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.08

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.08 and traded as high as C$23.55. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 308,364 shares.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.08.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

