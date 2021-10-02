Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.