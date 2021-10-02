Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,054 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRIM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PRIM stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

