Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5,443.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $745.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

