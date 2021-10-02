Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $106.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

