Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,150 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

