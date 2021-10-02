Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,932 shares of company stock worth $61,136,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $474.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

