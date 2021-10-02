Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,560 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 542.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $539,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.86 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

