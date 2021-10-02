Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) vs. NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Financial Analysis

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paladin Energy and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paladin Energy and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paladin Energy and NSK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $21.49 million 51.90 -$79.87 million N/A N/A NSK $7.05 billion 0.50 $3.34 million N/A N/A

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSK beats Paladin Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The Australia segment includes the its sales and marketing, treasury, corporate, and administration, and also includes revenue from stock purchased to fulfil a sales order. Its holds interest in Langer Heinrich, Kayelekera, Michelin, Mount Isa, and Manyingee projects. The company was founded by John Borshoff on September 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

