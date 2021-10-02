Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.11.

PKG stock opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

