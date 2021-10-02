Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Short Interest Update

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Oxurion stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Oxurion has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a report on Thursday.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.