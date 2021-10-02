OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 87.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $943,948.38 and $216.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.83 or 0.00683592 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.65 or 0.01011664 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

