Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

