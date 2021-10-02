Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.30 and last traded at $77.31. Approximately 49,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,022,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

