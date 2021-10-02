Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.30 and last traded at $77.31. Approximately 49,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,022,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.