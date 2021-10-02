Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in September

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 57,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4697 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

