Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,631 shares of company stock worth $3,157,540 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

