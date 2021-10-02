Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 16852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.