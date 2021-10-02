Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 65.72. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

