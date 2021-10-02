Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$20.24 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

