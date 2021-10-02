Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,694,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

