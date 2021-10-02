O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.44. 337,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,467,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

