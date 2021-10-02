OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

OpGen stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.56. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. Research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

