Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3161 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. Onex has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

