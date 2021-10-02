ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.15.

OKE stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

