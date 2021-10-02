Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

