Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 122,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.