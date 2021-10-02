Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 122,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

