Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA opened at $238.08 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

