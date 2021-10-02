Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

