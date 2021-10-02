Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

