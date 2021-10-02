Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,006,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.51 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.