Nyzo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,439.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $30,439.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.