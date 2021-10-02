NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.12.

NVDA opened at $207.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

