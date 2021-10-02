nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,453 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of nVent Electric worth $442,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,947,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 243,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21,450.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

