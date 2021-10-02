Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
