Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.