Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$76.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.79.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Nutrien stock opened at C$84.91 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$49.88 and a 52 week high of C$85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.46 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

