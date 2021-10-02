Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in September

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,400 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,829,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.
Shares of NWARF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Recommended Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.