Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in September

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,400 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,829,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Shares of NWARF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

