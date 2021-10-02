NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.31% of NortonLifeLock worth $206,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.