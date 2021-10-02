Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $55,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

