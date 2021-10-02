Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

