Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.
Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
