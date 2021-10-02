Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.