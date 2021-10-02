Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

