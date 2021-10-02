Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.97. Nomura shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

