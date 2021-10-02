Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.97. Nomura shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,529 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
